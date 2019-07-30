Donald Penn headed to Redskins for 1-year deal

As offensive tackle Trent Williams' holdout doesn't appear to be close to ending, Donald Penn is headed to Washington D.C. to start his time with the Redskins.

Penn, a 12-year NFL veteran, is en route to sign a one-year deal with the Redskins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. Rapoport said Penn is likely to sign on Wednesday.

The signing of the offensive tackle will provide Washington with key veteran help given Williams' extended holdout, Rapoport added. It's also a sign that an end to Williams' time away doesn't seem to be on the horizon.

Penn brings a resume that includes three Pro Bowl bids over 12 seasons, seven with Tampa Bay and the last five with the Raiders.

Penn's time with the Raiders concluded in March when he was cut, but Williams' holdout, one of the preeminent tackles in the game, provides an opportunity for Penn as he provides an immediate replacement for Williams and depth, along with veteran presence.