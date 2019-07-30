Roundup: Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix cleared from PUP

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is cleared for training camp.

The Chicago Bears' free-agent acquisition slated to start at safety was removed from the physically unable to perform list along with offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings on Tuesday, the team announced.

Clinton-Dix landed on the PUP list after suffering a knee sprain at the end of the offseason program. There was never serious thought that the 26-year-old safety would miss Week 1. Tuesday's news confirms he'll be good to go as the Bears defend their NFC North title.

Set to replace Adrian Amos alongside star Eddie Jackson as the Bears starting safetey, Clinton-Dix can now fully immerse himself in Chuck Pagano's defense as the Bears press towards the preseason.

Clemmings, slated as veteran depth along O-line, entered camp with a knee issue.

Here are other news items we are monitoring on Tuesday:

1. Kansas Chiefs Pro Bowl right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who left practice early Monday, is considered day-to-day with back spasms, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding that it does not appear to be a concern. In Schwartz' stead, Cam Erving has stepped in.

2. Running back Kalen Ballage, who emerged as a potential starter, left practice with trainers on Tuesday after getting banged up.

3. The New Orleans Saints signed veteran running back Robert Kelley. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Kelley is donning No. 37 at practice. Undrafted rookie receiver Emmanuel Butler, who had looked impressive thus far in camp, injured his calf on Tuesday. After a stop on the sideline to examine the injury and an attempt to run it off, Butler was taken inside, Palmer reported.

4. The Oakland Raiders announced the signing of defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks on Tuesday. Westbrooks is coming off five seasons with the Rams and played in all 16 games over the past three seasons. The Raiders also waived defensive tackle Ronald Ollie -- of Last Chance U fame -- and tight end Erik Swoope.

5. Defensive back Jimmie Ward has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list, the San Francisco 49ers announced.

6. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of rookie defensive tackle Frederick Jones, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State previously with the Jets, and the subsequent release of receiver Brandon Reilly.