Texans give DB Johnathan Joseph a $1.5M raise

The Houston Texans haven't given Jadeveon Clowney a long-term pay raise, but they rewarded another veteran.

The Texans handed defensive back Johnathan Joseph a $1.5 million pay raise, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Joseph is now due $6 million in 2019 with $4 million in base salary, and $500,000 in per-game 46-man roster bonuses.

The base pay bumped up from $2.9 million, while the roster bonuses were reduced from $1 million per game.

At a time in the NFL calendar when most reworked contracts involve a player being squeezed to take less money or be cut, Houston rewarded its veteran corner.

The 35-year-old remains a stellar coverman entering his 14th NFL season (ninth with Houston). Pro Football Focus graded Joseph as its No. 10 rated corner in 2018, and he charted out particularly well in coverage.

Joseph enters the final year of his contract in Houston.