Alfred Morris joins Dallas Cowboys on one-year deal

With their starting running back in another country, the Dallas Cowboys are adding veteran reinforcements in the backfield.

Dallas agreed to terms with journeyman running back Alfred Morris on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per Morris' representation. The team later announced the acquisition.

The running back will report to Cowboys training camp in Oxford, California, on Tuesday, Morris' agents told NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Morris was scheduled to work out with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Rapoport reported earlier, but the 30-year-old tailback instead found a new home in Texas. Well, new-ish.

The running back is returning to Dallas after playing two seasons with the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017. Morris spent the bulk of his career in Washington and the 2018 season with the San Francisco 49ers. During his two-year dalliance in Dallas, Morris racked up 184 carries, 790 rushing yards and three scores in 28 games and five starts, all five of which came during Ezekiel Elliott's suspension.

Cut to two years later and Elliott is again not with the Cowboys and training in Cabo San Lucas, this time on his own accord. Zeke is holding out for a new contract, though he has two years left on his rookie deal.

Morris will join a RB room that is missing the All-Pro Elliott, but boasts promising talent in Tony Pollard, Darius Jackson and Mike Weber.

If anything, Morris provides veteran insurance for a team familiar with his ability and one missing its most important skill-position player.