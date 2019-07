A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL including A.J. Green missing six to eight weeks (8:00), the Dolphins making a coaching staff change one week into training camp (24:38) and the Cardinals waiving Robert Nkemdiche (26:40). It's not a hot take. It's a hot pepper when the heroes rate training camp in spiciest pepper ratings (31:26).

