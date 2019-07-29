Le'Veon Bell apologizes to fantasy owners for 2018

For Le'Veon Bell -- and most likely for many fantasy owners -- an apology was long overdue. But the New York Jets running back has finally made amends.

Bell took to Twitter Monday to apologize to fantasy football owners who drafted him in 2018 -- a year in which he played a grand total of zero games due to a season-long contractual dispute with the Steelers, his home for the first five years of his career.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, Iâm sorry I couldnât pull through for yâall...but trust me, this yearâs about to be wayyyy different, Iâm bringing the ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ this year ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

It's possible that Bell's apology may only make the most bitter fantasy owners feel even more angry but, at the very least, it should excite anybody that decides to take a chance on him 2019.

According to NFL.com Fantasy, Bell finished in the top-5 among running backs in the last two seasons he played in, totaling 317.40 points (third-place finish) in 2016 and 341.60 in 2017 (second-place finish).

If you were on the fence before about taking Bell, you might want to reconsider because the man sounds like he'll be on a mission once the NFL's historic 100th rolls around.

To join in on the fun and track how Bell performs in 2019, click here to join or create your own free NFL.com fantasy football league.