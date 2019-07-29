Dolphins part ways with O-line coach Pat Flaherty

The Miami Dolphins are making a coaching change less than a week into training camp.

The team announced Monday it relieved offensive line coach Pat Flaherty of his duties and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo to O-line coach.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Flaherty struggled to implement the new system, which has been an issue since the spring.

Apparently, coach Brian Flores wasn't interested in even waiting until the preseason to see if the situation would work itself out.

The Dolphins o-line, outside of Laremy Tunsil, is a major question mark for the rebuilding Miami squad. It's possible the first-year head coach believes a change in leadership will best help stabilize the tenuous situation.

Flaherty has been an offensive line coach each season since 2004, when he joined Tom Coughlin's New York Giants. The 63-year-old was with Big Blue until 2015, then bounced to the San Francisco 49ers (2016), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2018).

DeGuglielmo was previously the Dolphins o-line coach in 2017 before spending one season with the Indianapolis Colts. He was fired by Indy in January and joined the Dolphins as an analyst. Now DeGuglielmo, who was a part of the Patriots staff with Flores in 2014-2015, will attempt to get the most of Miami's collection of offensive line talent.