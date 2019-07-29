Cameron Meredith released after 1 year with Saints

Cameron Meredith was never able to fulfill his potential with the Saints in his first season with the team and he won't be afforded a second try.

The Saints released Meredith on Monday, coach Sean Payton confirmed in a post-practice press conference.

Following a breakout season with the Bears in 2016 (66 receptions for 88 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games), Meredith signed a two-year, $9.6 million deal in April of 2018. He only saw action in six games in 2018, which he ended on injured reserve due to knee issues. He had previously missed all of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

Naturally, a move north would seem like an option as the wide receiver-starved New York Giants are a good fit presumably for any available receiver with Golden Tate's suspension and injuries to Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman.