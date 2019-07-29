Camp Buzz: Theo Riddick visits Broncos; still no Zeke

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» Injuries, releases and everything in between have free agents taking visits as training camp is still in its infancy.

Released by the Lions on Saturday morning, running back Theo Riddick was visiting with the Broncos and taking a physical on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Broncos have a position battle brewing at tailback between second-year talents Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, but Riddick, a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield, could provide an added dimension and experience.

Journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson also had a visit Monday, but left the Ravens without a contract despite them offering him one, Rapoport reported.

With backup Robert Griffin III sustaining a fracture in his thumb, Baltimore brought in Johnson for a visit after he looked impressive with the Redskins last year (after a three-season hiatus from the NFL). But with Griffin likely due back by the start of the season, Johnson didn't feel it was the right opportunity, Rapoport added.

» There's a plenty of pressure resting upon the shoulders of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as he enters the 2019 season leading an offense infused with an abundance of new talent at the skill position.

But he looked plenty relaxed Monday when he dropped by during Inside Training Camp Live coverage to say hello to his older brother David, along with Rhett Lewis and Steve Mariucci.

Smoothie in hand, rocking no sleeves, the Raiders QB was all smiles for the first day of pads and the first day practicing with Antonio Brown.

"I'm sure you'll see him," Derek said. "Just know the connection's there."

» Zeke watch carries on in Oxnard, California.

Starting with Ezekiel Elliott missing the team flight on Thursday, moving to Friday's absence on report day and then Saturday's first day of practice, the standout running back's holdout has plodded forward.

On Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater checked in to say there's no imminent conclusion, but no reason to panic.

For those wondering, itâs Monday 8am on the west coast. Day 3 of practice and still no Zeke counteroffer. Iâm told no need to panic. This one is just a slow process per a source informed. #Cowboys #zekewatch â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 29, 2019

» Just don't call him Vinny.

The Buccaneers announced Monday that they had signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde. No, not the 21-season NFL veteran who played six seasons with the Bucs (the first of his seven teams), but his son, Vincent.

Vincent started eight games for the Great Danes of the University of Albany as a senior in 2018 with 1,714 and 11 touchdowns. As the elder Testaverde started at the University of Miami, so too did Vincent before moving on to Albany. Now he's starting his pro career where his father did, as well.

» Patrick Mahomes can seemingly do it all.

The reigning NFL MVP has showcased mind-spinning throws from all angles and even dabbled with some left-handed tosses.

But on Monday, as the Chiefs donned full pads, Mahomes brought the wood. Or at least Tyrann Mathieu took a Mahomes "hit" like the QB delivered it with some force.