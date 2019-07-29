Roundup: Jamison Crowder to undergo MRI on foot

New York Jets free-agent acquisition Jamison Crowder is dealing with a foot injury once again.

Crowder left the practice field Monday after injuring his foot -- reporters on the scene indicated it appeared to be his left foot. Coach Adam Gase said after practice that the receiver is being evaluated and will undergo an MRI.

The 26-year-old wideout missed seven games in 2018 while dealing with a right ankle injury with the Washington Redskins.

The Jets signed the veteran slot receiver to provide playmaking for quarterback Sam Darnold.

"Everyone knows how quick he is, but man, he's fast too. And I think he can hit another gear," Darnold said Monday of Crowder.

If the training camp injury turns up minor, Crowder projects as one of Darnold's top targets in Gase's offense.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he believes Keith Reaser suffered an Achilles tear on Monday. Reaser was one of the first former AAF players to sign with an NFL team. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left practice early after his back locked up, per Reid.

2. Houston Texans removed safety Justin Reid from the non-football injury list. Reid was placed on the list following a car accident earlier this month.