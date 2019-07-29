Colts rookie WR Campbell impressing Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts boast one of the most intriguing new receiver corps in the NFL. Alongside perennial big-play stalwart T.Y. Hilton, the Colts signed Devin Funchess, used a second-round pick on speedy Parris Campbell, and get Deon Cain back from a season-ending injury.

The group offers the ability to make plays at every level, whether stretching deep, winning over the middle, or dominating with run-after-the catch.

When Indy swiped Campbell in the second round the Ohio State product was viewed as a deep threat, and someone who could make plays after the catch. Some might have referred to Campbell as a gimmick-type player as a rookie before he grew into a more refined player. As training camps ramp up, those lukewarm takes about the receiver can be kept in the drawer.

Colts coach Frank Reich glowed about Campbell after the rookie impressed during the red-zone portion of the team Sunday practice.

"That just puts an exclamation point on it," Reich said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59. "The two plays he made in the red zone today weren't hybrid, gadget slot receiver-type plays.

"They were legit NFL I'm-gonna-be-a-stud-receiver plays. Ran two phenomenal routes, made two big plays in the red zone. Everything we've seen so far has been a very positive sign."

One of said plays:

Campbell is likely to start out as the No. 3 wideout behind Hilton and Funchess, but the rookie could force his way into a bigger role by continuing to impress.

Avoiding injuries will play a key role in that process. Campbell ended Sunday's practice early with ice on his right leg after experiencing tightness in his hamstring.