CBA talks originally scheduled for Monday postponed

Monday's collective bargaining session between the NFL and the NFL Players Association has been postponed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

The plan is to reschedule the session for sometime during the first week of August.

Pelissero added the two sides are adjusting so as to maximize time between players and owners now that training camps have started league-wide.

This upcoming summit will be the fifth time the sides have formally met to discuss the CBA since the end of the 2018 season. The last meeting occurred on July 17.