Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill speaks for first time since return

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill spoke for the first time Sunday morning since the NFL announced it would not be suspending the wideout.

In an eight-minute presser, Hill thanked the Chiefs front office and coaches and his teammates for supporting him and Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL for getting "all that facts."

"I can't wait for my new journey, man. I'm excited," Hill said Sunday. "I'm working every day to be a better father, a better person, a better citizen, a better teammate and a better son, too, to my parents. I'm evolving every day."

The league announced on July 19 that it could not conclude that Hill violated the league's personal conduct policy and therefore he would not be suspended.

Hill had been barred from all team-related activities after audio surfaced on the first day of the 2019 NFL Draft in which he discussed injuries suffered by his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified" of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

Hill told reporters Sunday that he was unaware the audio existed until it came out in late April. The receiver said he wanted to "man up" to "what he did on the audio," in respect to his use of bad language.

"I don't want nobody talking to my little sister, my daughter that I have now, my mom like that. It's very disrespectful," Hill said. "I mean, my mom got onto me, like she thumped me in the ear, like, Come on, man, Reek. Come on, grow up, grow up out of it. So, never again. Like I said I'm growing as a human being, as a person. Never again."

On June 7, the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's Office announced that its criminal investigation into Hill was no longer active. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe did note that he believed the 3-year-old son of Hill and Espinal had been hurt but that he couldn't prove who did what. That sentiment mirrored Howe's comments in April when he announced that neither Hill nor his fiancee would be charged with a crime after the initial investigation into the case.

Hill was on the field Saturday as Chiefs training camp opened. The receiver was met with cheers from the crowd at Missouri Western State in St. Joseph, Missouri.

"It felt great. The fans here are amazing," Hill said of his reception. "They do a good job as well making me feel like I'm family, so it's great to be back."

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is expected to play a key role in the Chiefs' offense in 2019. Hill earned first-team All-Pro honors as a receiver in 2018 after recording career highs of 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns and leading K.C. to the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance.

With suspension speculation behind him, Hill said he's ready to get back to work.

"It feels good, man," Hill said. "The love feels good to come back out here, to have that chance, it's crazy, man.

"So I'm back. The Cheetah's back, man."