Kyler Murray on offense: Our job to make people believe

Kliff Kingsbury's wild and wide-open Air Raid offense is regarded as the prevailing reason he was hired to helm the Arizona Cardinals despite no previous NFL coaching experience.

Said offense was also the chief reason Kyler Murray was believed to be headed to the Cardinals via the 2019 NFL Draft's top pick.

Now with Murray and Kingsbury together and collectively driving the Cardinals' offense, the season ahead will show if the Air Raid has wings and can fly through the NFL gauntlet.

Murray is, unsurprisingly, adamant that it can and will.

"I don't see why everybody thinks it can't be successful," Murray said via AZCardinals.com's Kyle Odegard. "It's just like any other offense. It's an offense. We work at it, we practice it, and it's our job to execute it. If we don't, then it won't be successful, but if we do -- I feel like it works at the college level.

"I don't see why it couldn't work at the pro level. It's our job to make people believe in that."

At an upchuck-inducing 241.6 yards of offense per game, the Cardinals were last in the NFL in 2018, 48 yards and change behind No. 31 Miami. Hence, improving the Cardinals offense shouldn't be seen as a Herculian task.

But this season will very much be viewed as one in which Kingsbury must prove his offense is NFL-worthy and Murray must vindicate his status as a top pick.

While a plethora of teams are running more wide-open, spread offenses, right or wrong, there will be much for Murray and Co. to prove.

While the Kyler-Kliff tandem is very much in the spotlight and will take on the majority of the praise and critiques, dynamic skill players are on the roster and around Murray.

They have a surefire Hall of Famer in receiver Larry Fitzgerald, versatile running back David Johnson and speedy young receivers Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella.

What lies ahead is a season as wide open as the offense the Cardinals will run. There's potential and there's hype. Just how potent the Cardinals can be will be open for discussion until the games mean something. The only certainty is that no matter how good, bad or ugly the Kingsbury system can be, the young QB navigating it and his supporting cast will have to execute -- just like every other offense.

"When you've got an innovative coach, a coach with a lot of creativity that is actually going to put it on the field instead of just talking about it -- it's obviously worked," Murray said. "He's learned from guys he's been coached from. I just think it's a very dangerous offense when everything's clicking."