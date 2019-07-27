No Ezekiel Elliott for Cowboys' first camp practice

Another day without Ezekiel Elliott played out for the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, which was the first day of training camp practice for the team in Oxnard, California.

Elliott was officially absent from the Cowboys' initial camp practice.

As the 'Boys played on, Elliott's holdout continued.

NFL Network's Jane Slater, per sources, reported late Saturday morning that the Cowboys had extended a contract offer to Elliot, but his management had yet to submit a counter-offer.

Slater reported Thursday that Elliott was not on the team plane out to California and on Friday he was a no-show for the first official day of camp, with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announcing Zeke as a "non-report" in an introductory press conference.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told the media that he didn't really address Elliott's absence with the team. Slater added that in Zeke's absence, running back Tony Pollard is taking first-team reps.

Every day of camp missed for Elliott could cost him $40,000 in fines, though Jones, on Friday, would not directly say whether or not the team would impose the penalty.

Still in his rookie deal, Elliott's average salary per season is $6.23 million and that figure puts him at 10th in the NFL, per Over the Cap, among running backs. However, in two of his three seasons, he's finished tops among running backs in rushing yards, so, based on performance, he's definitely underpaid.

In his current contract, Elliott is due to make a base salary of $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.09 million in 2020, which is the final year of his five-year, $24.95 million rookie deal. The $24.95 sum is also 10th among current running backs.

Zeke's holdout has commenced and Zeke watch continues from Dallas to Oxnard and all forms of media in between.