Titans RB Derrick Henry dealing with lower leg injury

Derrick Henry has been sidelined early in training camp.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday that Henry is dealing with a lower leg injury and there is no timetable for the running back's return.

The Titans running back was reportedly spotted in a walking boot during Friday's workout. Henry has since missed practice.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tennessee is "not worried" about the injury and Henry's issue "should not be a big deal."

Any time missed would be noteworthy for one of the league's top rushers last season. The fourth-year back is coming off his best campaign, posting career highs in rushing yards (1,059), yards per carry (4.9) and touchdowns (12) in his first season as a regular starter.

The Titans don't have much insurance at the running back position. Sitting behind Henry are Dion Lewis, who produced a career-worst 3.3 yards per carry in his first season as a Titan, and special teams contributor David Fluellen.