Roundup: Robert Griffin suffers fracture in right thumb

Trent Williams is officially a holdout.

The disgruntled Washington Redskins tackle was placed on the reserve/did not report list on Saturday, making room for D.C. to sign journeyman tackle Corey Robinson.

Williams has been away from the team in part because of anger over his contract and Washington's handling of a health scare suffered in the spring.

Asked Saturday if he had heard from Williams, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, "No. I haven't, no."

The veteran tackle has two years left on his deal over which he is owed around $24 million. That $12 million per year average is well below what the league's highest-paid left tackle, Taylor Lewan, is averaging ($16 million).

The absence of Williams leaves a notable gap at Washington's blind side. The Redskins have attempted to patch it with former New York Giants tackle Ereck Flowers but the 2015 first-round pick has reportedly struggled and had to be replaced on the first team by Geron Christian at times this week.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and 10-year veteran, Williams is one of the Redskins' foundational leaders and is already being sorely missed by his longtime teammates.

"It's weird not to have him here," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said Friday, per ESPN. "I obviously hope everything works out and that he's back here. He's not only an elite offensive tackle, he is the best offensive tackle in the game, and I know a lot of guys will say that their teammate is [the best in the game] but I can say with confidence that Trent is that. We need him on this team. I hope he's back here sooner than later."

There looks to be no end in sight for Williams' holdout, and Washington appears to be well worse for his absence.

Here is other roster news we're tracking Saturday:

1. Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that linebacker Hasson Reddick will miss "a few weeks" after undergoing a minor knee procedure. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo specifies that Reddick's procedure was a knee scope to repair a torn meniscus and he is expected to miss four to six weeks. Later Saturday, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Reddick would be back for the season opener.

Linebacker Brooks Reed (hip) was activated from the PUP list.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick on a visit Saturday and didn't let him leave without a deal, as Garafolo reported, per a source, that the former Cowboys DB is signing a contract with Philly. The team later announced the signing and a corresponding move of releasing defensive tackle Anthony Rush.

Philly's interest is due in part to cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc being sidelined for the next several weeks by a foot sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport added LeBlanc, who was spotted in a boot Saturday, won't require surgery and is expected to return in time for the start of the season. Scandrick had also recently visited with the Vikings, but the Eagles will now be his last visit. Scandrick played nine seasons with the Cowboys before playing 2018 with the Chiefs.

3. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is "day-to-day" with a sore hamstring, coach Dan Quinn said Saturday.

4. Robert Griffin III suffered a small fracture in his right thumb, Garafolo reported via a source informed of the diagnosis. The Baltimore Ravens are hopeful their backup quarterback will heal with rest and return to the field prior to the start of the regular season.

5. The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Jordan Thompson to a one-year deal.

6. After a season away, defensive back DeShawn Shead is back with the Seahawks, signing with them Saturday, Rapoport reported. Shead played last season with the Lions after the first six years of his career were played in Seattle. In addition, the Seahawks announced the signing of undrafted rookie linebacker Jawuan Johnson. In corresponding moves, the Hawks waived receiver Caleb Scott with a non-football injury designation and placed linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee on injured reserve.

7. The Houston Texans announced a host of moves on Saturday. They have signed inside linebacker B.J. Bello and safety Tyvis Powell, while they waived-injured receiver Isaac Whitney and waived safety A.J. Hendy.

8. The Green Bay Packers announced that they claimed running back Darrin Hall, an undrafted rookie originally signed by the Browns and then the Bengals, and released guard Larry Williams.

9. Dallas Cowboys second-round pick Trysten Hill was carted off the practice field on Saturday, but it was only due to cramps, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. Hill, a defensive lineman, was the Cowboys' top pick of the draft.

10. The Denver Broncos signed tight end Moral Stephens and waived punter Justin Vogel.