ATN Podcast: Rams business; report from Ravens nest

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- bring you all the latest news around the NFL but before that, they have to address a very serious matter.(:30) There is a lot of news with training camps starting up around the league including the Rams extending head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead through 2023 (8:51), Michael Thomas holding out for a new deal (12:20) and the 49ers scouts are unhappy with John Lynch. (21:32) Stay tuned for "Rosenthal Remembers: A return to the Ravens Nest" only on the Around the NFL Podcast. (39:32)

