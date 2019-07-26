Garoppolo cleared for camp; McKinnon headed to PUP

The 49ers received good news and bad news on Friday.

The good news? Jimmy Garoppolo will be cleared and have no restrictions in training camp, general manager John Lynch said.

Despite this, the Niners still plan to hold Jimmy G out of the preseason opener on Aug. 10 vs. Dallas, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. After that, the team will decide how to use him for the remainder of the preseason. Garoppolo suffered a torn ACL in Week 3.

That leads us to the bad news. The 49ers are placing running back Jerick McKinnon on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp, the team announced Friday.

McKinnon suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 1 last year during a team workout and missed the entire season. He had a "flare-up" on his repaired knee a week ago, but is expected to be back soon during camp, according to Lynch.

San Francisco signed McKinnon to a four-year, $30 million deal in 2018 after four years with the Vikings. He had a career-high 570 rushing yards in 2017 and seemed poised for a breakout before the injury.

Having both players healthy this season is crucial, as the Niners hope to turn things around after finishing 4-12 last year.