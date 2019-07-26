Chris Jones headed to camp despite contract dispute

Desiring a new deal, Chris Jones is headed to Chiefs training camp nonetheless.

An emerging star defensive lineman looking for a raise to match his productivity, Jones is set to arrive on time for a team meeting Friday at Missouri Western State University, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jones has stayed away from team activities during the offseason and talks regarding his new deal should pick up now that he's in attendance, Rapoport added.

Entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal, Jones is currently set to make a base salary of $1.19 million for the 2019 campaign on the tail end of a four-year, $6.23 million pact.

In his third season with the Chiefs in 2018, Jones led the AFC Championship-bound squad with 15.5 sacks and established a new NFL record along the way, recording a sack in 11 straight outings.

Slated to play nose tackle after biding most of his time as a defensive end a season ago, Jones could combine with Frank Clark, who the Chiefs acquired via trade with the Seahawks, as a formidable pass-rushing punch.

However, as training camp swings into gear, getting Jones a new deal is priority No. 1 and now he's in place to get that done.