Veteran CB Morris Claiborne working out for Vikings

The Vikings are exploring all their options at cornerback.

With Mike Hughes on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and Holton Hill suspended for eight games, Minnesota is working out Morris Claiborne, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander will get most snaps at corner as Hughes recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 last season. Claiborne could provide some much-needed depth to Mike Zimmer's secondary.

The Cowboys drafted Claiborne sixth overall in 2012 and he remained with Dallas until 2016. After spending the last two seasons with the Jets, Claiborne is still looking for work.

Claiborne, 29, set career-highs last season with two interceptions and 57 combined tackles in 15 starts. He ended the season on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury.