Dolphins signing WR Allen Hurns to 1-year deal

Allen Hurns didn't take long to catch on with another team.

Officially released Wednesday by the Cowboys, Hurns is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the situation on Friday morning.

Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cowboys would be parting ways with Hurns following just one season in Dallas that ended with a hard-to-watch ankle injury in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Seahawks.

By Rapoport's account, Hurns' ankle is ready to go and his quick signing by the Dolphins would support that.

Heading into his sixth season, Hurns, who had a 1,000-yard season in 2015 with Jacksonville, joins a Dolphins receiving corps that features likely starters Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker with Brice Butler in the slot and the explosive Albert Wilson returning from injury.