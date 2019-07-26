'Extra excitement' for Travis Frederick to be at camp

For many an NFL veteran, the genesis of training camp isn't all that an exciting time.

Long, arduous days under the heat, sleeping in dorms away from families and an overall monotonous nature certainly can get old quickly in the life of an NFL mainstay.

Not so for Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who was happy to arrive in Oxnard, California, on Thursday to get set for camp after missing all of the 2018 season due to Guillain-Barre syndrome.

"I think it's just a little bit of extra excitement for me, just a little bit more comfort, too, for whatever reason," Frederick told the media Thursday via SportsDay's Calvin Watkins. "Even at this point last year I was starting to feel things, and that's another added layer or anxiety and nervousness going into a camp. You always have that, no matter how long you play. You always have a little bit of anxiety about how things are going to work out, but for me this year, I just feel very at ease knowing I've been through what I have and all I have to do now is play football."

A 2013 first-round pick for the Cowboys, Frederick started 80 consecutive games to begin his career. With those starts came four straight Pro Bowl bids from 2014-2017.

Both streaks came to a halt when Frederick missed every game a season ago. It began at training camp when he wasn't feeling himself and extending through a season in which the Cowboys won the NFC East title.

More recently, Frederick has been recovering from offseason surgery to his shoulder and abdomen area. He is completely cleared to practice, adding to a summertime with teammates that has a bit of a different feel and perspective this time around.

"You don't get to realize what you have until it's gone and you get a chance to evaluate that and get excited about what you do have," Frederick said. "Also, I gained a sense of peace about where I was. I am excited to take each day in and really savor the experience."

As it goes, eyes and ears are prominently fixated on where, when and if another Cowboy, All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott, will arrive to training camp.

For one of the guys slated to block for him, though, getting to camp was an exciting turn of events after a tumultuous 2018.

"For me, I am excited to be out there," he said. "But again, at this point I don't take anything for granted, to have a flight with the guys, coming up here, it's beautiful weather up here and a chance to check into the (hotel) room, get started (Friday), play ball again, I'm just excited to be here."