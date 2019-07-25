DDFP: Past Players to Add to 2019 Rosters

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Cole Wright for a brand new DDFP! The guys start out joking about how their workouts have been lately (14:05). That's followed by some running back talk, as Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon prepare to holdout from camp (18:50). Next, Shek, Cole and Eddie Spaghetti add a past player to improve the roster of each NFC team (26:00). Lastly, the group looks back on the career of Mark Sanchez and how we'd view him differently if he brought one of those AFC championship Jets teams to the Super Bowl (1:13:47).

Listen to the podcast below: