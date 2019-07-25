Jets sign No. 3 overall pick DL Quinnen Williams

The entire class of first-rounders is on the books.

The New York Jets announced Thursday they agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams. The former Alabama defensive tackle was the final first-rounder of the 2019 NFL Draft to strike a deal, which comes nearly a week after Gang Green rookies reported to training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported 25 percent of Williams' signing bonus is deferred until his second season, a figure that had been the point of contention between the Jets and Williams' representation and ultimately led to him missing the opening days of camp.

The Crimson Tide product isn't unfamiliar with playing catch-up. In his lone season as a college starter, Williams developed into a unanimous first-team All-American in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound lineman collected eight sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 71 tackles in 15 games, netting an eighth-place finish in the Heisman voting and winning the Outland Trophy, given to the nation's top interior lineman.

In New York, he'll be positioned alongside former top-10 pick Leonard Williams to help turn around a defense that ranked in the 20s in most every major statistical category. Perhaps that will change soon as the Jets have completely made over their front seven since the end of the 2017 season, adding the likes of DE Henry Anderson, who re-signed this offseason, linebackers Brandon Copeland and Avery Williamson, and prize 2019 free-agent C.J. Mosley.