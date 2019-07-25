Nick Bosa agrees to contract with 49ers before camp

Unlike his older brother four years ago, Nick Bosa will not miss the start of training camp.

The San Francisco 49ers and the No. 2 overall pick reached agreement in principle on his rookie deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.

As with all first-rounders, the deal is for four years with a team fifth-year option.

The 49ers report for training camp Friday.

Viewed as the top pass rusher entering the 2019 draft, Bosa brings a high motor to San Francisco, owning the ability to win on the edge with power. Bosa also has good speed and is a technician with his hands, keeping offensive linemen off his frame.

After his brother Joey held out into training camp with the Chargers, there was thought the younger Bosa might do likewise if sides couldn't find common ground. Thursday's news wipes out that comparison. Now the comparisons to their on-field play can commence.

With the addition of Bosa, the 49ers own the potential to boast the top defensive line in the NFL, with former first-round picks DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, and the addition of Dee Ford in a trade this offseason.

The 49ers also agreed to terms with second-round receiver Deebo Samuel on Thursday, Rapoport reported. The Jets also finally struck a deal with first-rounder Quinnen Williams on Thursday.

And with that, the entire 2019 draft class has agreed to their rookie contracts.