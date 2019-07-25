Bengals bring back offensive tackle Andre Smith

Andre Smith and the Bengals are giving it another run.

Cincinnati re-signed the offensive tackle to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Smith was drafted by the Bengals sixth overall in 2009 and played with the team until 2015. He played for the Vikings in 2016 before returning to Cincy in 2017. Then he played for the Cardinals in 2018 before returning to the Bengals later that year.

Now, he's set to remain with the team and extend his third stint.

Smith played 11 games last season -- eight with the Cardinals and three with the Bengals. Overall, 98 of the 110 games he's played in his career have been with Cincinnati.

Bengals rookie first-round pick Jonah Williams, an offensive tackle, underwent shoulder surgery in June and is expected to miss the 2019 season. Smith will help provide depth to the line.