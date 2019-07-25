Bill O'Brien on Clowney: 'Would love to have him here'

During the regular season, there are 1,696 players on NFL rosters. In 2019, only one will play on the franchise tag.

That player is Jadeveon Clowney, the Texans' 26-year-old edge defender. Seeking an extension, Clowney is absent as Houston begins training camp practices this week.

While Clowney understandably wants a long-term deal, his coach is hoping he arrives at some point soon.

"The sooner the better," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "We would love to have him here."

The Texans knew this was coming when they were unable to reach an agreement by the July 15 deadline. Clowney isn't subject to fines for missing training camp because he did not sign his franchise tender.

But according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Clowney isn't going to skip any regular-season games. He said the two sides are in communication and there is an understanding that he won't miss any games.

After the Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine in June, O'Brien and some other executives are working as de-facto general managers in 2019. The team elected not to hire a new GM and enter the season with their current personnel.