Michael Pierce reportedly lost 30 lbs before camp

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce wasn't allowed to practice during June minicamp due to weight issues. He is good to go for training camp.

The 26-year-old spent the five weeks between minicamp and training camp shedding copious amounts of poundage.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Pierce dropped 30 pounds to weigh 360 pounds.

Last year Pierce was listed at 340 pounds.

After defensive coordinator Don Martindale said he was "disappointed" in Pierce's offseason weight-gain, the DT took ownership of his "mistake" and vowed to return in better shape.

That he did.

Pierce passed his physical and conditioning test this week, allowing him to participate in the start of training camp.

An undrafted free agent signing in 2016, Pierce impressed through his first three seasons. Entering a contract year, the weight situation could have spoiled a pivotal campaign. Now that he's closer to his playing weight -- and should shed a few more lbs in camp -- Pierce can focus on earning more opportunities to show off ahead of becoming a free agent after the season.