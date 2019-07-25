Emmanuel Sanders participates in 7-on-7 drills

Emmanuel Sanders continues to make strides towards being ready Week 1.

The Denver Broncos receiver participated in 7-on-7 drills Wednesday, the first team drills he's done since tearing his Achilles last December.

"I'm looking forward to continuously, gradually [returning to] 7-on-7 to team [and] hopefully 1-on-1's," Sanders said, via the team's official website. "Hopefully in two or three weeks here, I'll be full speed and full go all the way around."

On one of his routes during the 7-on-7s, Sanders dove to make a reception, which proved to himself he is on a good path towards being ready for the season.

"I don't know if I had to dive," Sanders said. "But when I caught it, I said 'I'm back, baby.' It felt good. I'm looking forward to tomorrow [and] keep on getting better."

Sanders took part in only a handful of snaps during the Wednesday drills, but each day of forward progress makes the 10-year pro believe he'll be ready for the Broncos' season opener.

"I think just talking with the trainers and just knowing we have plenty of time and [that] Week 1 is the most important thing [is important]," Sanders said. "There's really no rush. I do want to get back out here. I do want to go 1-on-1 and talk smack to Chris Harris and be myself, but at the same time, it's a process, and I've got to respect that process."

Also of note among Denver receivers is second-year player DaeSean Hamilton, who did not finish practice after tweaking his hamstring, per coach Vic Fangio. Hamilton's tweak is one to monitor as he's expected to play an increased role this season.