Julio Jones: 'Might mess around and go' for 3k yards

Almost all the offseason storylines surrounding Julio Jones have been either about his contract or recovery from a foot issue.

Little has been discussed regarding the megastar receiver's potential production this season in an Atlanta Falcons offense that appears poised to fly high.

Jones has quite a prediction for his 2019 campaign.

"I'm not ever going to lie to you, I'm going crazy this year," Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday. "I'm going crazy. I've been doing everything that I need to do. I'm taking care of my body. Physically and mentally, I'll be ready to go."

When pressed on whether "going crazy" meant 2,000 yards, something no receiver in the history of the NFL has accomplished, Jones set his bar at the moon.

"Well, I'm not a prediction-type guy, but I might mess around and go three (thousand), you know what I'm talking about," Jones said with a straight face.

Calvin Johnson owns the single-season receiving record with 1,964 yards in 2012. No. 2 on the list sits Jones with 1,871 yards in that magical 2015 campaign.

Suggesting 3,000 yards is attainable sounds outrageous, but who is to define impossible to Julio Jones? (Curmudgeons and nonbelievers, that's probably who.)