Jay Gruden takes playful jab at Norman's bull jumping

Before training camp and the rigors of a long season begin Thursday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden took a playful jab at his top cornerback.

Earlier in July, Josh Norman visited Pamplona, Spain and partook in the Spanish tradition of running with the bulls.

Videos surfaced of Norman leaping over numerous bulls, and the social media crowd was quick to criticize Norman for the risky move. Gruden, however, is taking a more lighthearted approach.

"I knew the bull wouldn't hit him. He avoids contact." Gruden joked. "Just kidding, Josh. Just kidding."

So while the Twitter-verse is freaking out about Norman's actions, his coach isn't too concerned.

"Obviously, we wouldn't recommend that for our players," Gruden said. "But Josh is a unique man, a unique person. He's done a lot of great work other than jumping over bulls -- a lot of charitable work that people don't know about.

"I applaud Josh and the way he lives his life."