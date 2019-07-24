Lance Kendricks latest TE addition for Patriots

In the aftermath of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, the New England Patriots' odyssey to find their next tight end(s) continued Wednesday.

Tight end Lance Kendricks is signing with the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the situation.

Kendricks will join a tight end corps in New England that currently includes Benjamin Watson, Andrew Beck and Jakob Johnson.

Since Gronkowski announced his retirement on March 24, the Patriots signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (who was released in June), traded tight end Jacob Hollister to the Seahawks, signed rookie free agent Beck, signed Watson who had retired and is now suspended and had a trade for Lions TE Michael Roberts voided.

Kendricks is an eight-year NFL veteran who played his first six seasons with the Rams and his last two for the Packers. In 2019, he played in all 16 games with three starts and 19 catches for 170 yards on 25 targets.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was on the Rams coaching staff when Kendricks was drafted in the second round in 2011.

Here are other injury situations and transactions were monitoring today:

1. Oakland will be short a starter when camp practices kick off Saturday. Raiders fullback Keith Smith suffered a knee injury while training and will be out a few weeks to begin training camp, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday. Smith joined the Raiders last season on a two-year deal, starting three of 16 games played at fullback.

2. The Minnesota Vikings worked out veteran slot cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Vikings could potentially sign Scandrick during camp. Scandrick played 15 games with the Chiefs last season after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Cowboys. The Vikings also worked out former Raiders cornerback Dexter McDonald, per Pelissero.

A day after he was released by the Jets, running back De'Angelo Henderson was claimed by the Vikings, Rapoport reported. With the release of Roc Thomas, a spot was opened for Henderson.

3. Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (hamstring) has been cleared and will not be limited in training camp, coach Jay Gruden told reporters Wednesday. Guice missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and reportedly suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month during his rehab.

The team later announced that rookie running back Bryce Love was placed on the active/non-football injury list. Washington also placed linebacker Jordan Brailford, cornerback Danny Johnson and quarterback Alex Smith on the active/physically unable to perform list.

4. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday that running back Spencer Ware will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and receiver Daurice Fountain should be good soon. Ballard added that quarterback Andrew Luck, safety Clayton Geathers, receiver Deon Cain, tight end Jack Doyle, tight end Ross Travis and defensive end Carroll Phillips would be limited in practices for the first seven to 10 days.

5. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Wednesday that defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has been placed on the active/non-football injury list. They also announced that they had signed undrafted rookie cornerback Mazzi Wilkins and fifth-year tight end Troy Niklas. In corresponding moves, the Bucs waived/injured rookies Jalen Allison (cornerback) and Xavier Ubosi (receiver). Niklas played four seasons for the Cardinals, from 2014-2017, under current Bucs coach Bruce Arians and sat out 2018.

6. The Carolina Panthers have cleared center Matt Paradis (leg) and tackle Daryl Williams (knee) to be full-go at the start of camp. However, Carolina did put wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) on the PUP list to begin camp.

Carolina announced the signings of receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens, guard Norman Price and defensive lineman Bijhon Jackson. In addition, they waived running back Elijah Hood, Ian Silberman and Elijah Qualls.

7. The Arizona Cardinals signed linebacker Matt Longacre on Wednesday, the team announced. Longacre previously played four seasons with the Rams, drawing seven starts last season.

8. The New Orleans Saints signed defensive lineman Ziggy Hood on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Hood, a 10-year veteran, appeared in 12 games last season for the Redskins and Dolphins. Hood has also played for the Steelers, Jaguars and Bears.

9. For the second time this week, the New York Jets signed a tight end, as they announced Wednesday they had worked out a deal with Temuchin Hodges. Hodges was a rookie last year on the Steelers practice squad. On Monday, the Jets signed Ryan Griffin. Starting tight end Chris Herndon is suspended for the first four games.

New York also placed cornerback Brian Poole and rookie offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn on the active/non-football injury list.

10. The Seattle Seahawks are picking up some insurance for the defensive line as they are signing defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, Garafolo reports. The team later confirmed the deal. A nine-year NFL veteran, Mitchell was a starter for the 49ers the last two seasons and looks to be a contributor early as Seattle looks to fill the void left by the suspended Jarran Reed.

Elsewhere on the D-line, Ezekiel Ansah will be on the active roster to start camp, Pelissero reported per a source. Pelissero added to expect limited work early as he continues to rehab his shoulder.

11. The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Telvin Smith on the reserve/retired list, Pelissero reported. Smith announced in May that he was sitting out the 2019 season. While this move doesn't rule out him playing this year, it does suggest he has not changed his mind to this point.

12. Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung, who has dealt with a health situation this spring, will start camp on the non-football illness list, Rapoport reported. The team later announced the designation. The Chargers also announced running back Melvin Gordon was placed on the reserve/did not report list, they have signed running back Derrick Gore and linebacker Jatavis Brown is on the PUP list.

13. The Cleveland Browns announced running backs Kareem Hunt (groin) and Trayone Gray (calf) have been placed on the active/non-football injury list.

14. The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they placed safety T.J. McDonald on the PUP and had also waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

15. The Dallas Cowboys officially announced the release of receiver Allen Hurns and that they had signed quarterback Taryn Christion.

16. The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed defensive lineman Damontre Moore to a one-year deal. Moore, 26, has appeared in 54 career games and registered 63 tackles. He has played for the Giants, Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys and Raiders.

17. The Houston Texans placed safety Justin Reid on the active/non-football injury list, the team announced Wednesday.

18. The Patriots also announced they have placed veteran offensive lineman Brian Schwenke on the reserve/retired list. Schwenke appeared in three games for New England last year, his first and only season with the team.