Gase not fretting Quinnen Williams' camp absence

Quinnen Williams didn't report with other New York Jets rookies for training camp on Friday and isn't at Florham Park with veterans reporting Wednesday.

If coach Adam Gase is miffed about his first-round pick not being in the building, he's not letting on.

"It's part of the draft process," a bearded Gase said. "When he's ready, he's ready; when they're ready to get it done whenever that happens, it happens and we'll coach the guys that are here."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier in the week that the holdup on Williams' contract is about deferment of signing bonus money. Per Pelissero, the Jets' offer included a lower percentage of the signing bonus than all but one of the top-10 draft picks who have signed this year, and a lower percentage paid in Year 1 than any of the Jets' top-10 picks going back to the start of this CBA.

What's the holdup with the #Jets and No. 3 pick Quinnen Williams? My understanding is it comes down to a contract offer with a bonus payout schedule that'd cost Williams about $100,000. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/REg9ryb0e7 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2019

Gase dismissed that Williams missing the start of camp was a big deal.

"This is the norm," he said. "This happens when you get top-five picks. It takes time to go through it sometimes. We'll be all right."

When pressed on when he thinks Williams needs to report, Gase quipped: "Playoffs."

"When he gets here, he gets here," the coach added.

Williams' situation could unfold similarly to last year's No. 3 pick Sam Darnold. The quarterback didn't report right away, missed the first few practices, then arrived to much fanfare, and all was forgotten.

At this point, the head coach appears unfazed by his top pick missing time.