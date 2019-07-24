Beckham on Giants: 'I've moved on, they've moved on'

If the world really wants Odell Beckham to stop talking about his New York days, it must quit asking him about his New York days.

Sporting a new fresh haircut during his youth football camp in Ohio Tuesday, Beckham said he hopes he will stop being asked about his five years with the Giants so he can focus on his new team.

"I hope so," Beckham said when asked if he'll be able to move on from his time with the Giants, via Nick Shook of the team's official website. "The only time that I talk about it is when I get asked about it. So it's hard. It's like a -- I don't even know the word for it -- it's like a double-edged sword. Like, I don't want to talk about it. But if I get asked about it, I feel like I have to answer the question. I'm really ready to put it all behind me. Everybody's moved on. I've moved on, they've moved on. It's just time. This is where I'm at. I'm at the Cleveland Browns now. This is my team and I'm excited about that."

If OBJ wants to stop being asked about the Giants, he needs to start giving bland, Belichickian answers whenever asked. The media latches on to interesting, juicy quotes -- like the ones Beckham gave to GQ stating he felt disrespected by the trade situation. Suck the juice out of the quotes and the questions will wither.

The other way to help end the persistent New York questions is to win big in Cleveland.

With the Browns set to open training camp Wednesday, the superstar wideout is ready to get the hype train moving forward toward the start of the 2019 campaign.

"I'm excited to be part of the excitement," Beckham said. "I feel like it's just been on a come up. It's just that time and I just want to be able to give absolutely everything I have and see where we land."