Melvin Gordon did not report to camp Wednesday

Melvin Gordon will follow through on his threat to hold out of Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

The Chargers placed Gordon on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday after the running back failed to appear for camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds that the holdout could be lengthy, as the Chargers will halt contract talks with Gordon not showing up.

Gordon is set to earn $5.6 million in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old wants the security of a long-term deal with guarantees attached. Thus far, the team hasn't been willing to make him one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

The Chargers' decision to cut off talks with Gordon holding out suggests it's not willing to change that stance.

The running back is subject to fines of $40,000 per day missed of camp -- unlike Le'Veon Bell last year, who was not fined because he was not under contract, having never signed his franchise tag.

With Gordon training in Florida, the Chargers will plow forward with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson as their top backs. Those cheaper options are still pretty good for a team that's top back is determined to sit out a while.

The question moving forward is how long Gordon's holdout will last. Damarius Bilbo, one of the agents who reps Gordon, told Rapoport earlier this month that it's possible the running back could hold out into the regular season. Gordon says he already has the support of teammates on this business decision. Will those teammates stand firm if his holdout stretches into the regular season? Gordon's agents also said he would request a trade if the Chargers aren't willing to meet the running back's contract desires.

The problem for Gordon is that the team holds all the leverage. First, there are the potential fines (which are at the team's discretion), then there is the fact that Gordon must report at some point this season to keep his contract from tolling, then there is the possibility that the Chargers could use the franchise tag next year to keep him from hitting the open market.

Gordon wants to earn what he believes he's worth. The only leverage he has to get such a deal right now is withholding services, which he'll officially do starting today.