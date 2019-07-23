Packers sign DE Dean Lowry to three-year extension

The Packers have locked up defensive end Dean Lowry.

Green Bay signed Lowry to a three-year, $20.325 million extension on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The team confirmed the deal.

Lowry, a 2016 fourth-round pick, has only missed one game in his three seasons. He has started 19 of 47 games and compiled 84 tackles and 7.0 sacks in his career.

Last season, Lowry registered career-highs in tackles (44), sacks (3.0) and quarterback hits (five). Injuries forced Lowry into the starting lineup midway through last season, as he started the team's final six games.

The Packers chose not to re-sign Muhammad Wilkerson and Mike Daniels is entering the final year of his contract, so Lowry figures to play a key role in 2019.