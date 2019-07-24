NFL announces programming to celebrate 100th season

In celebration of the NFL's 100 season, the NFL Media Group has produced a suite of programming that pays tribute to the people, players, coaches, memories and moments that have, and continue to contribute to the NFL's legacy. Two series -- The NFL's All-Time Team and The NFL 100 Greatest -- anchor NFL 100-themed programming and content premiering across the NFL's television and digital platforms starting this fall and continuing through the postseason.

"The NFL's 100th season is the type of once-in-a-lifetime event that NFL Films lives for," said NFL Films Senior Vice President Ross Ketover. "We can't wait to unveil these two series, and hope that fans love them as much as we do."

Charged with unveiling the highest echelon of players and coaches spanning the league's 100-year history, NFL Media enlisted an iconic trio whose experience collectively spans more than five decades. NFL Network and DIRECTV Audience Network host Rich Eisen joins NBC's Sunday Night Football game analyst Cris Collinsworth and eight-time Super Bowl Champion head coach Bill Belichick as hosts of The NFL's All-Time Team. Over six episodes, Eisen, Collinsworth and Belichick will be joined by special guests to discuss the results of a 26-person blue ribbon panel tasked with crowning the NFL's All-Time Team -- the roster of 100 players and 10 coaches named "The Greatest" in their respective positions.

"Working with the production crew at NFL Films, and with Cris Collinsworth and Bill Belichick as analysts on the centerpiece of the NFL100 campaign has been simply one of the most rewarding endeavors I've ever had the pleasure of hosting," said Eisen. "Plus, did I mention Bill Belichick is one of the analysts?"

The "greatness" theme is also central to the series The NFL 100 Greatest, which counts down the greatest NFL memories in five categories -- Plays, Characters, Games, Game Changers and Teams. The series features more than 400 interviews with celebrities, current NFL stars and Legends that will air across 20, one-hour episodes with four episodes dedicated to each topic.

"It's hard to put into words the amount of time and dedication put forth on this project over the past year across our Network, NFL Films and Digital Content teams," said Hans Schroeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, NFL Media. "Paying homage to 100 seasons of the NFL is a daunting task, and I could not be prouder of the coordination and caliber of work done by our talented group of storytellers."

Both The NFL's All-Time Team and The NFL 100 Greatest series serve as the flagship NFL 100 programs rolling out exclusively on NFL Network, and across the NFL's digital properties. More details including premiere dates, times and featured interview subjects for both programs, as well as additional NFL 100-themed content rolling out across NFL Media platforms will be announced at a later date.

To get a sneak peek at the variety of the programming produced by NFL Films and NFL Network celebrating the league's 100th season, please visit nfl.com/100/originals. Additionally, NFL.com/100 serves as the go-to destination for details surrounding the most memorable celebration in league history.