Andy Reid 'comfortable' having WR Tyreek Hill back

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that he is "comfortable" having wide receiver Tyreek Hill back with the team following Friday's news that Hill will not be suspended.

The NFL announced last Friday that it could not conclude that Hill had violated the league's personal-conduct policy and therefore will not be suspended.

"Let's start about Tyreek. I know that's a hot topic. The law enforcement side of it, there have been statements made on that. There have been statements made by the Chiefs. There have been statements made by Tyreek and with all those we're obviously comfortable with Tyreek coming back here," Reid said in his first public comments since Friday's news. "So we're comfortable with Tyreek coming back here. We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back to doing what he loves to do.

"He has some obligations that he'll take care of as he goes and I'm not going to get into all that. ... But we've all, in particularly to you folks, all read all the statements as we have. We have the trust in Tyreek and we're going to go forward in a positive way here."

Hill had been barred from all team-related activities after audio surfaced on the first day of the 2019 NFL Draft in which he discusses injuries suffered by his son. Hill also told his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, that she should be "terrified" of him during an 11-minute discussion that took place in a Dubai airport.

The NFL announced Friday that Hill will be "subject to conditions set forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs, which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

Reid told reporters that he did not have any contact with Hill during the receiver's absence, which included OTAs and the Chiefs' June minicamp, but that he spoke with Hill following Friday's decision.

"I had a chance to talk to him on the phone, in person -- I spent quite a bit of time with him actually," Reid said. "He wants to get back and he wants to do what he needs to do -- be a father, and to be a player here. So he's very conscious of that."