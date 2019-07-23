Vikings CB Holton Hill suspended additional four games

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill suffered another offseason setback Tuesday in the form of a second four-game suspension.

Three months after being punished for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Hill will be suspended an additional four games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, the NFL announced.

As was the case from his previous suspension, Hill can participate in all offseason and preseason practices, as well as preseason games. Vikings training camp kicks off Thursday.

This latest development now means Hill could return to the main roster after Week 8 against the Redskins instead of Week 4 against the Bears. In his 16 appearances (three starts) in 2018, Hill, who went undrafted out of Texas, contributed 36 tackles, seven passes deflections and one interception.