Bobby Wagner to report to Seattle Seahawks camp

Despite not having the new contract he desires, Bobby Wagner will report to Seattle Seahawks training camp.

The linebacker is expected to show up when the Seahawks report to camp Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

How much Wagner participates in camp remains to be seen.

The 29-year-old linebacker was at Seattle's offseason workouts, but, due to his contract status, didn't participate in practice, rather taking more of a mentor role to younger players. It's possible Wagner takes a similar approach to training camp, not putting his body in harm's way -- thus risking injury -- until a deal gets done. As a leader, Wagner will be there in mind, but be cautious with his body.

Wagner was blunt in May that he wants to become the new highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, surpassing the $17 million-per-year average C.J. Mosley earned from the New York Jets. The veteran is representing himself in negotiations.

The NFL's preeminent three-down, sparkplug linebacker, Wagner is the heart, soul and engine of a Seahawks defense that has been overhauled in recent years. A sideline-to-sideline roadblock in the run game and smothering presence in the passing game, Seattle's D doesn't function the same when Wagner isn't on the field.

If any linebacker deserves to sit atop the market it's Wagner. Whether the Seahawks' brass agrees with paying a 29-year-old that much remains to be seen.

After watching Earl Thomas go down with injury last season in the final year of his contract in Seattle after not getting a new deal, it will be interesting to see how much Wagner is willing to put his body at risk until his payday comes.

In the meantime, the Seahawks will have their defensive leader in the building starting training camp.