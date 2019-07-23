Travis Frederick to be active for start of Cowboys camp

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line will get a big boost heading into training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that center Travis Frederick is expected to be active for the start of training camp, will avoid the NFI list, and is ready to go.

Frederick missed the entire 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects the nervous system.

The 28-year-old ramped up participation during the spring workouts after sitting out the year. He participated with the starting group in walkthroughs during OTAs and minicamp but sat out team drills. Having him full-go for the start of camp is a big step towards the pivot being ready for the start of the 2019 campaign.

The Cowboys could decide to bring the center along slowly at the start of camp, but how Frederick responds when the pads come on will be a big indicator as to how he's progressing.

If the former All-Pro center bounces back to his former caliber it would mark a massive boost to the Cowboys' entire offense.