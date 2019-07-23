Redskins release veteran linebacker Mason Foster

The Washington Redskins are cutting ties with an established veteran.

Linebacker Mason Foster, 30, was released by the Redskins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team later made the news official. The move saves the team $4 million against the salary cap.

CNN's Erin Hawksworth first reported the news.

Pelissero adds that Washington looked to trade the former third-round pick in March, so the timing of this move is odd. Redskins veterans are set to report to training camp Wednesday and their first practice is Thursday.

Foster, an eight-year pro, started all 16 games for Washington last season and was seventh in the league with 131 combined tackles. He also had a pair of interceptions and fumbles recovered.

The Redskins appeared to have a need for linebackers after Reuben Foster suffered a torn ACL and LCL at the first OTA practice in May. They signed veteran Jon Bostic after the injury and apparently felt comfortable with him.

Now, Washington will rely on Ryan Kerrigan and rookie first-round pick Montez Sweat to lead their linebacker corp.