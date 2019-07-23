Bills add ex-Texans GM Brian Gaine to front office staff

Ex-Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine landed a new job with a former team.

The Buffalo Bills hired Gaine as a senior personnel advisor to assist with both pro and college scouting, the team announced Tuesday.

The Texans stunningly fired Gaine in June after just one season in the GM role, during which his team won the AFC South title. He'd previously worked as Houston's director of player personnel from 2014 to 2016.

Gaine spent 2017 as the Bills vice president of player personnel. He now returns to Buffalo where he will once again work under GM Brandon Beane and assist with the scouting process. Gaine previously worked with the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.