Roundup: Falcons sign Allen Bailey; Jets cut RB

The New York Jets curtailed their running back depth chart ahead of training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets are releasing running back De'Angelo Henderson today, per a source informed of the decision. The team later confirmed the transaction.

Henderson, a 2017 Denver Broncos sixth-round pick, played in three games for Gang Green last year but earned just two carries for 19 yards.

With Le'Veon Bell set to carry the load, Ty Montgomery as a pass-catcher, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire, Trenton Cannon and former Rugby League player Valentine Holmes (part of the international pathway program), the Jets likely didn't see reps for Henderson during camp and preseason. The rest of the crew behind Bell will scrap for any remaining carries.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring around the league on Tuesday:

1. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive end Allen Bailey, the team announced Tuesday. Bailey started 13 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and recorded a career high six sacks.

Bailey will figure to be in the mix along a potentially stout Falcons defensive front, which features recently extended Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett.

2. The Buffalo Bills signed safety Abraham Wallace and guard Isaac Asiata two days prior to training camp. Wallace previously signed with the Bills after tryout during rookie minicamp. He was later released due to roster concerns after injuries at the tight end position. Asiata was most recently with the Dolphins who released him in May with an injury designation.

3. The Denver Broncos are waiving kicker Taylor Bertolet, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The team later confirmed the deal. This means that Brandon McManus will be their starting kicker for the sixth consecutive year.

4. The Detroit Lions have placed wide receiver Tommylee Lewis on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

5. The Broncos also announced the signing of punter Justin Vogel. Vogel, who has spent time with the Packers, Browns and 49ers, will compete with Colby Wadman for the punting job in Denver.

6. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed defensive end Lyndon Johnson to their 90-man roster.