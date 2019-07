A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal --brings you all of the news around the NFL, including the Tyreek Hill suspension status (6:32), Zeke's holdout (17:56) and Drew Lock's chances as a NFL QB. (24:30). Gregg goes over his sub-banger "Veteran Cut Candidates" (33:25) and the heroes give their one big thought to close the show.

