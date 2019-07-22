Jets sign former Texan Ryan Griffin to fill TE need

For at least the first four weeks of the upcoming season, the Jets could use some help at tight end.

Ryan Griffin could also use a new franchise to call home.

So it goes that the Jets signed Griffin, the former Texans tight end, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the signing.

Griffin played his first six seasons with the Texans, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Connecticut.

However, the tight end's time in Texas came to an unceremonious end when he was cut on May 17 following an arrest during 2019 NFL Draft festivities in Nashville for allegedly breaking a hotel window and being charged with vandalism and public intoxication. The case was later dismissed.

The Jets recently lost starting tight end Chris Herndon to a four-game suspension due to a violation of the league's policy and program on substances of abuse.

Over his six-season career thus far, Griffin has caught 136 passes for 1,491 yards and seven scores in 77 games, with 36 starts. In 2018, he started a career-high 11 games with 24 catches for 305 yards.