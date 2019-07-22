Ex-Browns EVP Sashi Brown joins Washington Wizards

More than a year after being relieved from his duties with the Cleveland Browns, Sashi Brown is reentering the business of professional sports.

Brown, who served as both the Browns' executive vice president/general counsel from 2013-16 and EVP of football operations from 2016-17, will join Monumental Basketball, a newly-formed collective under Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Ted Leonsis that includes the NBA's Washington Wizards and WNBA's Washington Mystics.

According to a statement issued by Monumental, Brown will function as the group's chief planning and operations officer, help lead teams providing shared services to all of the group's franchises, and "manage efforts relating to technology, finance, communications, security, research and player engagement."

While his time in Cleveland was clouded by the team's on-field struggles -- a 1-27 combined record and passing on franchise QBs in Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in back-to-back drafts in favor of acquiring picks top this list -- Brown was responsible for several moves that positioned the team for arguably one of the brightest futures in the league.

These moves include drafting defensive end Myles Garrett No. 1 overall in 2017 and acquiring 13 draft picks in the 2018 draft, which lead to the addition of cornerstones such as QB Baker Mayfield, cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb.

Other highlights on Brown's resume include earning his bachelor's degree from Hampton University in 1998 and a juris doctorate degree from Harvard University in 2002, serving as an attorney for a private law firm in Washington, D.C. from 2002-05 and working as lead counsel for the Jaguars from 2005 to 2012.