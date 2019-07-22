Tre Boston, Johnathan Cyprien visiting with Giants

The New York Giants are checking out potential additions to their safety spot.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports free agent Tre Boston is visiting Big Blue today, via a source informed of the situation.

Boston started 13 games last season for the Arizona Cardinals, compiling 79 tackles and three interceptions on a woeful defense. Last offseason, Boston surprisingly garnered little interest in a depressed safety market before landing in Arizona on a one-year contract. He enjoyed a career-year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, displaying an ability to cover in space and step up versus the run.

Boston was a fourth-round pick in 2014 by the Carolina Panthers, where the Giants' current general manager Dave Gettleman worked as GM at the time.

For a second straight offseason, Boston earned little notice on the free-agent market. His visit with the Giants represents the first sniff we've heard this summer.

The Giants will also meet with Johnathan Cyprien on Monday. Cyprien missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in practice last August. The Titans released the safety in March with an injury designation.

The Giants have spent this offseason overhauling their safety spot. New York let Landon Collins walk to Washington this offseason and acquired former first-round pick Jabrill Peppers in the Odell Beckham trade. Peppers and veteran Antoine Bethea -- who Boston played alongside in Arizona last year -- are currently slated as the starting safeties for a Giants squad looking to upgrade depth at the position.