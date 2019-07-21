Roundup: Texans place Hopkins and Watt on PUP list

Training camp for the Houston Texans starts on Thursday, July 25, but it will have to be without star players J.J. Watt (knee) and DeAndre Hopkins (ankle).

The team announced Sunday that Watt and Hopkins were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, but according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the designation won't be long for either player.

Both Watt and Hopkins have been dealing with minor injuries this offseason and their stays on the PUP should be short https://t.co/pY8nXvwgcy â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2019

Watt, 30, had a significant back injury that required surgery in 2016, which not only cost him most of that season but also hamstrung his 2017 campaign. It wasn't until last year where Watt returned to form by starting all 16 games, making first-team All-Pro for a fifth time, and led a Texans defense that was paramount to winning the AFC South.

On the other hand, Hopkins, 27, has missed only one game in his six-year career, but the wideout has earned a reputation of playing through a multitude of injuries. Hobbled by an ankle for nearly all of last season, 2018 marked Hopkins' second consecutive first-team All-Pro bid and he managed to produce his best season to date setting highs in catches (115) and yards (1,572).

In the same announcement, the Texans also announced WR DeAndre Carter will start the year on the PUP list.

Here are other roster moves we are tracking on Sunday:

1. Bears GM Ryan Pace revealed at a press conference that newly-acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (knee) is likely to start on the PUP list, as well as offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris. Training camp begins Thursday for the Bears.

2. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn (Achilles) passed his physical and will not be on the team's PUP list to start training camp. Wynn missed his entire rookie season due to the injury.